Where to shop to save the planet in Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 08:26 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 16 July 2019

Norfolk boasts a wide range of vegan and zero waste shops. Picture: Antony Kelly

Norfolk boasts a wide range of vegan and zero waste shops. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

As climate change becomes a growing problem, shops in Norfolk and Waveney are doing their bit to protect the planet.

A hamper from the Green Grocers on Earlham Road. Picture: Antony Kelly

Here is a round-up of some of the eco friendly shops across the region and the work they are doing:

NORWICH

Re. Source - Timberhill

Norfolk Natural Living offers a wide range of chemical free and natural home products. Photo: Norfolk Natural Living

Norwich's first zero waste general shop requires customers to bring in their own packaging - so don't come empty-handed. Fill your bags to the brim with deli counter delights, all of which are home-made and locally produced.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Nuts About Cheese vegan chilli flaked cashew cheese.

Soap at No.29 - Norwich Market

The Little Shop of Vegans, Magdalen Street, Norwich. Submitted by: The Little Shop of Vegans

Scrub up your bathroom cabinet with palm oil free and ethically sourced soap bars. There's a soap for every head to toe need.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Recycled bamboo sunglasses.

Ethical Ernie - Magdalen Street

The soya milk from ground Norfolk soya beans pours into the container to be boiled at Tofurei. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The second addition to Norwich's growing zero-waste shopping movement, Ethical Ernie focuses on vegan bathroom and home essentials. Refill your cleaning products here.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Plastic free shaving kit.

Tofurei - Pottergate

The vegan coffee shop produces and sell their own Norfolk-grown soya and tofu products in store - if you're not distracted by their range of vegan cakes and frozen pizzas.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Tofueri's own soya milk.

Rainbow - Labour In Vain Yard

The first GM free shop in the UK, Rainbow has over 2,000 vegetarian products on offer. Their plentiful organic and wholefood based crisp and confectionary aisle is pure and virtuous indulgence.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Norfolk brand Booja Booja's vegan ice cream.

The Green Grocers - Earlham Road

Slash your carbon foot print with the best of locally sourced food and drink. For those going one step further, their vegan offerings prove there is life beyond lentils.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Hodmedod's horseradish roasted peas.

The Little Shop of Vegans - St Benedicts Street

This entirely vegan shop will make your pantry the source of envy and wonder. If you thought going vegan would make scotch eggs a thing of the past, then you haven't tried the Little Shop of Vegans award-winning plant-based offering.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Vegan peanut butter and sweet potato dog biscuits.

HOLT

Norfolk Natural Living - Shirehall Plain

Husband and wife team, Bella and Hugo Middleton, have long been championing natural living through their own brand cleaning products. Their first shop continues the cause for a chemical free and environmentally-friendly lifestyle - with a refilling station to boot.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Nonabrasive copper pan scourers.

SWAFFHAM

The Green Parrot - Market Place

Pour spaghetti through to popcorn into your own packaging at The Green Parrot's purpose-fit refill room. Then treat yourself to one of their calming and holistic treatments at the adjoining clinic.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Ecoleaf recycled toilet paper.

LOWESTOFT

The Green Lady Eco Store - London Road

Set up by 21 year-old (solar) - powerhouse, Georgia Cake, the shop is a green alternative to everyday supermarkets. The one stop shop stocks everything from environmentally-friendly toiletries to metal straws.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Wax food wraps .

DISS

The Sweeties Shop & Claire's Sugarcraft - St Nicholas Street

Sugar lovers need not worry, going green doesn't mean forgoing your favourite sweet treats. At this confectionary shop, you can stock up on sweets in paper bags or your own containers.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Chocolate in cardboard gift boxes.

Natural Foodstore Cooperative - St Nicholas Street

The Natural Foodstore Cooperative is a community shop to its core. After the owner retired, staff launched a crowdfundraising campaign and it become the first workers' cooperative in Diss.

Pick up a slice of homemade vegan pizza while you stock up on nuts and grains in biodegradable bags.

The greenest item you didn't know you needed: Compostable food bags.

