Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Petition for councils to declare climate emergency in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:28 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 10 May 2019

Youngsters at a protest urging action on climate change. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Youngsters at a protest urging action on climate change. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Climate activists are calling on two Norfolk councils to declare a climate emergency with an online petition.

North Norfolk District Council became the first Norfolk authority to recognise the threat to the environment in March.

But now Climate Hope Action in Norfolk is calling on Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council to make the same declaration.

The online petition currently has 1,662 signatures and organiser Dr Hayley Pinto said there were another 200 signatures offline.

In the petiton Dr Pinto said: "I'm scared for the future of my children and all our children. Climate change is a real and urgent threat to our health and ultimate survival.

You may also want to watch:

"In Norfolk we face increasing risks of drought, flooding, coastal erosion, heatwaves, and loss of the Broads, our beaches and the Fens but effective action could improve our health and economy.

"To prevent catastrophic change we must all act. Local councils are best placed to catalyse community-wide action and communicate the urgency of situation. Our local councils are not doing enough."

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: ""We take climate change seriously and our new plan, Together for Norfolk, makes it clear that we want to protect our environment. Councillors of all parties have agreed that we should produce new environmental policies, to be presented to council in November, which will contain specific actions we can take. As well as this my colleague John Fisher has recently had a positive meeting with Extinction Rebellion. I believe that taking specific actions is more important than declaring emergencies."

While a spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "We have been working hard to reduce the council's carbon footprint, and to embed sustainability and resilience into our services. Over the past decade, we have reduced the emissions of the council by 57.1pc, and annual per capita emissions have fallen from 6.9 tonnes of carbon to 3.8 tonnes.

A liveable city is one of the key themes of our City Vision for 2040, which states that we are "committed to shifting to clean energy by 2040 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050"."

- To view the petition, click here.

Most Read

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

One last promotion push as Linnets head to Warrington for ‘super’ final

King's Lynn Town's central defenders Rory McAuley and Ryan Fryatt in the thick of the action during the play-off final win over Alvechurch Picture: Mark Hewlett

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists