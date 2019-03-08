Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded 'at risk'

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey (c) copyright citizenside.com

Five of Norfolk's historic landmarks are at risk of being lost forever, according to the public body which oversees England's heritage.

Brancaster where the remains of a Roman fort are under threat from rising sea levels. Photo: Mike Page Sky Camera Brancaster where the remains of a Roman fort are under threat from rising sea levels. Photo: Mike Page Sky Camera

Each year Historic England adds or removes properties from its Heritage at Risk Register, which aims to highlight places which could be lost due to neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The five locations added to the 2019 risk register are King's Lynn Conservation Area, Old Buckenham Windmill, King's Lynn's Medieval Merchant's House, Bishop Salmon's Porch in Norwich and 17th-century buildings at 26 to 30 Elm Hill in Norwich.

Historic England said a number of buildings in King's Lynn's historic conservation area were in "a poor state of repair" and added this was a result of the negative impact of the town's one-way traffic system.

The conservation group said that the likely future for the area was "deterioration unless successful measures are put in place".

The village cross of Burnham Overy Staithe has been saved. Picture: DR ANDREW TULLETT The village cross of Burnham Overy Staithe has been saved. Picture: DR ANDREW TULLETT

Lynn features a significant part of the county's heritage as one of England's largest ports from the 12th to 19th century.

The town's grade two medieval merchant's house currently has slates missing from its roof and a defective rainwater removal system which has led to a damp interior in house number nine.

The borough council continues to work with Historic England and other organisations, including central government, to preserve some of the historic buildings in the King's Lynn Conservation Area.

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: "Being awarded Heritage Action Zone status in 2016 has meant that we can work with Historic England on providing training and access to grant funding.

Denver Mill has been saved by the local community. Photo Tim Baldwin Denver Mill has been saved by the local community. Photo Tim Baldwin

"Through the Townscape Heritage Initiative £2million has been spent on conserving, enhancing and regenerating the Saturday Market Place, Tower Street, St James' Street and south end of the High Street.

"The borough council is currently working on high street heritage action zone funding, future high street funding and the town's fund that could further regenerate the area.

"With regards to the Medieval Merchant's House, the borough council is in regular contact with the owner of the house who will be undertaking basic repairs on the building. It is currently on the market and officers hope to work with a new owner to secure a full restoration scheme in due course."

Elsewhere, Bishop Salmon Porch in Norwich has seen its stonework, window reveals and buttresses decaying, with its roof covering leaking water into the medieval vaults.

The owners are attempting to clear the gutter, however Historic England said the roof required "a more comprehensive solution" to limit the erosion of medieval stonework.

The windmill at Old Buckenham was built by a friend of Queen Victoria, however parts of the building falling off and the loss of its sails have left it in a critical condition.

Norfolk Windmills Trust, which owns the windmill, said it was determined to fix the issues and had been given a development grant by Historic England to support its work.

Six historic locations have been taken off the register, after being saved. These are Denver Mill, Billingford Windmill, Denver Hall's north gatehouse, the Roman fort at Brancaster, Burnham Overy village cross, and Baconsthorpe Church of St Mary.