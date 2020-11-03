Search

Advanced search

Video

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 13:52 03 November 2020

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

After a soaraway summer when thousands took to the waterways for socially-distanced leisure and trips, the Norfolk Broads have been declared off-limits from Thursday.

Although people are allowed to exercise the Broads Authority is asking people to “think carefully” before taking up their paddles and to consider the spirit of the guidelines when interpreting what the Government has set out.

In statement on its website it said: “Now is not the time to visit the Broads if you live outside the area and you should avoid all non-essential travel.

“Overnight stays and holidays are not allowed. This includes overnight stays on a boat if it is not your normal residence.

“Those currently on a domestic holiday, will be allowed to finish their holidays, but are still subject to the requirements in England not to go out without a reasonable excuse.”

FLASHBACK: The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways triggered a warning from the Broads Authority in June about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: ArchantFLASHBACK: The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways triggered a warning from the Broads Authority in June about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

The authority said it was still awaiting clarification on activities like paddleboarding and canoeing but urged people to think carefully as they could put extra strain on the emergency services and lives at risk if there was a problem.

The statement said: “This may be viewed as exercise but again we ask you to be mindful of the spirit of the Government travel restrictions if driving to slipways, and also consider the impact on emergency services should you get into difficulties on the water.”

MORE: ‘It went a bit mad’ - seaside shoppers race to beat lockdown in town centre

It added that day trips on private or hire boats were not allowed and urged boat owners to winterise their crafts.

Rangers will continue their patrols, and operations like dredging and maintenace will continue.

Sailing on the River Waveney close to Oulton Broad Picture: James BassSailing on the River Waveney close to Oulton Broad Picture: James Bass

Boat owners will still be expected to pay their tolls.

Angling is still permitted while observing rules around social distancing and travelling locally, but the authority says it is seeking clarification from Defra regarding angling from a boat and overnight fishing.

Meanwhile tourist information centres at Hoveton and How Hill are closed as are the yacht stations at Reedham, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

All Broads Authority events have been cancelled.

People reacting on social media and looking to stretch the interpretation of what is allowed have been given short-shrift by many who say the “stay at home” top line is all they need to know.

Over the summer Broads boatyards enjoyed a boom in bookings with some operators declaring they didn’t have enough boats.

On the down side it saw a spike in littering and illegal parking with police urging tourists to be responsible.

Under the second lockdown - which comes into force on Thursday November 5 - people are allowed to take unlimited outdoor exercise and meet one other person outdoors with fishing, golf and tennis allowed because players can social distance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk can ‘earn its way out of lockdown for good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

‘I have had clients cry at me’ - Gym owners worried over lockdown impact on mental and physical health

Owners Sheena and David Smith Crossfit Spitfire gym in Norwich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND