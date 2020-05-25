Search

Bright borders and fresh fences - do you have the best lockdown garden?

25 May, 2020 - 06:30
We'd love to see the photos of your gardens. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/gpointstudio

We'd love to see the photos of your gardens. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/gpointstudio

gpointstudio

The combination of lockdown and a sunny spring has, for many people, meant one thing - days spent in the garden.

Helianthus Sunbelievable Picture: Enjoy Gardening MoreHelianthus Sunbelievable Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Lawns have been mowed religiously, seeds planted and fences painted, with little else to do on the long weekends spent at home.

And as boring borders and unloved vegetables patches have sprung into life, we’d like to see the fruits of your labour.

Garden centres have been busy since reopening as people made the most of the lovely weather. Owner of Wymondham Garden Centre, Gary Groucott, wearing a bandana as a face. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGarden centres have been busy since reopening as people made the most of the lovely weather. Owner of Wymondham Garden Centre, Gary Groucott, wearing a bandana as a face. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

We’ve launched a new competition to find the county’s Best Lockdown Garden and are encouraging you to send in your photographs.

Every day we’ll be showcasing your photos, and the winners will be judged by our Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott.

Butterflies from our gardenButterflies from our garden

There are two categories to enter - gardens under 150 square metres, and those above 150 square metres.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: “We know the nice weather has encouraged people out into their gardens over the last few weeks. “Not only is gardening a great hobby to keep us fit and active, but it can be a brilliant way to unwind and switch off from everything going on around us.

Flowers bloom Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFlowers bloom Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We do our best to keep people’s spirits up during these challenging times, and we’d love to see - and publish - the no-doubt beautiful photos you have showing your hard work.

“There are some great prizes to be won - so please do send us your photographs!”

Flowers bloom, Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFlowers bloom, Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

To enter, simply send your photographs to the Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News at norfolkgardens@archant.co.uk, and make sure to include your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and the size of your garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details on your email.

Flowers bloom, Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANFlowers bloom, Norwich during coronavirus lockdown 30th March 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Closing date for submissions is June 15. Mr McDermott will then judge all published photos and the winners will be announced the week beginning July 6.

A hibiscus. We'd love to see what you've planted in your garden. Photo: Enjoy Gardening MoreA hibiscus. We'd love to see what you've planted in your garden. Photo: Enjoy Gardening More

Winners will be given £200, £100 or £50 to spend on enjoygardeningmore.co.uk

