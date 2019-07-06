Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

How well do you know Norfolk's beaches? Try our quick fun quiz

06 July, 2019 - 07:10
They say we have some of the finest beaches in the land Picture: Lydia Taylor

They say we have some of the finest beaches in the land Picture: Lydia Taylor

(c) copyright citizenside.com

From King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth, we've got more beaches than you can shake a bucket and spade at. But how well do you know them..?

We've got everything from kiss-me-quick traditional seaside resorts with packed beaches and all the trimmings.

Or if you'd rather ghet away from it all, there are wild, windswept dunes and swathes of salt marsh wheere you'll hardly see a soul.

You may also want to watch:

We've got one or two easy-peasy answers to get you going, along with some trickier questions.

So whether you're a local or a regular visitor to the seaside, let's see how well you get on in our fun weekend quiz.

Most Read

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Revealed: The preferred Western Link route recommended to connect Norwich NDR to the A47

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

With Norwich’s new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

How well do you know Norfolk’s beaches? Try our quick fun quiz

They say we have some of the finest beaches in the land Picture: Lydia Taylor

Three more city restaurants to discover fate of outdoor seating plans

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘When I grow up, I want a Massey-Harris’ – Norfolk enthusiast’s rare vintage tractor collection is up for auction

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists