WATCH: Seal pups enjoy muddy slide to freedom

Seven seal pups have been released back the wild, following months of rehabilitation at the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

Seven seal pups took a mudslide back to freedom, following months of rehabilitation at a Norfolk animal hospital.

The seals were released at Sutton Bridge on Monday, from where they would make their way down the River Nene into The Wash.

The seals had all needed months of care at the the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre after being fund emaciated, dehydrated and orphaned.

Alison Charles, centre manager at East Winch, said: “It was a great day for a release, if a bit muddy. We released Chilli Bean, Pinto, Butter Bean, Mung Bean, Beanz, Sweetpea and Chickpea.

“No matter how many times we release a seal we never get tired of watching them make their break for freedom. It’s a wonderful sight to see and always puts a big smile on our faces.

“This release was a fun one as they really did slide down the mud at a bit of a speed before splashing in the water and then heading off.”

The centre is still caring for around 40 common seal pups and more are expected with the grey pupping season due to start next month.

The RSPCA warns that it’s important that the public never approach seals and keep any dogs well away and on a lead, as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.

It’s not unusual for seal pups to be left alone for short periods of time so if you spot a youngster who looks fit and healthy, it is best to monitor them from a safe distance for 24 hours to ensure a parent returns. An unhealthy seal pup looks thin (but not bony) and has a visible neck, like a dog.

If the mother doesn’t return within 24 hours or you think the pup is sick or injured, call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

East Winch has an Amazon wish list of items that are most in need, which can be found here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2QW97YL6JNRPQ

For more information about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone, please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/orphanedanimals/sealpups.