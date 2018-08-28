Search

Updated

Large waves and strong winds forecast to hit region’s coastal communities

PUBLISHED: 06:58 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 08 January 2019

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Communities on the Norfolk and Suffolk coast are today bracing themselves for potential flooding caused by 50mph winds and high tides.

Stretches of coastline at Bacton, Ostend, Walcott, Southwold and Felixstowe have been warned to expect high spring tides on Tuesday, January 8.

The Environment Agency said some homes and businesses could be flooded between 5.45am and 9.45am.

Forecasters had warned throughout Monday that parts of the region could be hit by “localised flooding” on Tuesday, January 8 and the EA’s East Anglian incident team monitored tidal forecasts for the east coast closely throughout the weekend.

An EA spokesperson said: “We have issued flood alerts and warnings for the Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott; one for Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk; and one for the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

“Flood alerts are being issued for the Broadland rivers Bure, Yare and Waveney as they will be tide-locked by the surge.

“The surge will only affect the tides on Tuesday and we expect to be able to remove all alerts and warnings early on Wednesday.

“We are not expecting widespread flooding impacts.

“People can keep themselves safe by not entering flood water and by avoiding beaches and promenades at times of high tide.”

Pauline Porter, chair of Walcott Parish Council, said: “ It’s all down to the wind. We think we should get away with a little bit of overtopping.”

But she added: “If people have flood defences, [I’d suggest] putting them up anyway.

“It’s a good opportunity to make sure they don’t need any maintenance - dig them out and dust off the cobwebs.”

Flood co-ordinator for Wells, Marie Strong, said: “The report is not indicating serious flooding.

“Generally properties in Wells are not anticipated to be at risk.”

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) said: “Public bodies have in place multi-agency emergency response plans for a range of scenarios, including flooding.”

“Residents and businesses in areas most at risk are encouraged to register to receive flood alerts.”

A spokesperson for West Norfolk council said: “Flood alerts or flood warnings will not be issued for Hunstanton or King’s Lynn areas.

“There may be some flood alerts issued for our northern stretch of coast between Old Hunstanton and Wells.”

Flood alerts across Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have also been issued in the following areas:

• Bacton to Ostend including Walcott

• Eccles-on-Sea to and including Winterton-on-Sea

• Caister to Gorleston including Great Yarmouth

• Southwold

• Lowestoft to Bawdsey

• The tidal Deben Estuary

• Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour Estuaries

• Clacton to and including St. Peters flat, and the Colne and Blackwater Estuaries

• St. Peters Flat to and including Shoeburyness and the Crouch and Roach Estuaries

• The tidal Rivers Bure and Thurne

• The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St. Andrew to Breydon Water

• And the tidal River Waveney, from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

The EDP will continue publishing updates, alerts and warnings on the floods from the Environment Agency, in print and online at EDP24.

