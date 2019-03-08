It's blooming marvellous - Horticultural society gets a new president with a new way of thinking

Adrian Bloom at home in Bressingham.

The new president of Norfolk’s horticultural society says he has some big plans to show that ‘Gardening is for Everyone’.

Newly apointed president of the Norfolk and Nowrich Horticultural Society, Adrian Bloom in Foggy Bottom.

Formed in 1829, the NNHS was one of the earliest horticultural societies in Britain, but with the gradual decline of membership and fewer young people becoming involved, members are growing concerned about its future.

Newly appointed president Adrian Bloom who lives in Diss, has been an active member of the society for more than 50 years when he began planting his own garden Foggy Bottom, which has featured on BBC show Gardeners World in 2017 and 2019.

Mr Bloom said: “NNHS have a long history and a proud place in horticulture. With primarily volunteer help the intention of the “Gardening for Everyone” mission is obvious, but it will take time to achieve.

“However with support and close cooperation with other horticulturists, keen gardeners and organisations we hope NNHS can act as a catalyst to encourage more people into gardening at all levels.”

Adrian Bloom skating on Diss Mere in the winter of 1963

Mr Bloom kick-started his tenure as president by introducing a new initiative, Gardening for Everyone, which he hopes will reach out to a wider audience and form the basis of his new, and more inclusive mission.

On Saturday, April 27 at 6.30pm, the NNHS are hosting a special event at the John Innes Conference Centre in Norwich, where Mr Bloom will hold a talk looking back at the Foggy Bottom story where 'it's all about the plants.'

Following this, there will be a forum where Mr Bloom and the rest of the society will discuss the future of gardening and horticulture with the aim of creating a database for all horticultural organisations and garden clubs to share resources for learning.

Gardening has been rooted in Mr Bloom's life since 1946 when his father Alan, established the Bressingham nursery and gardens.

Adrian Bloom and his brother, Robert, on Diss Mere with a tractor in the winter of 1963.

Mr Bloom Snr created a six-acre Dell Garden which he devoted to hardy perennials such as Sedums, Geraniums, Rudbeckias and Phlox.

More more information about the NNHS or to buy tickets to the special event on April 27 (tickets are £10pp and require booking in advance) visit www.nnhs.org.uk or www.eventbrite.com