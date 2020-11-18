Two schools shut and homes without water across swathe of Norfolk

A swathe of Norfolk is either without water or suffering very low pressure with engineers working to restore supplies Picture: Anglian Water Archant

A swathe of Norfolk is either without water or suffering very low pressure today after a reported leak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Homes affected are mainly in the NR13 postcode with Anglian Water saying its engineers are working hard to restore supplies.

Both Freethorpe and Brundall Primary Schools have shut due to the lack of water on site.

A post on Anglian Water’s website said: “We are really sorry but some customers in Freethorpe, Halvergate, and the surrounding area may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’re aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“Our systems indicate this could be caused by a leak in the area.”

Meanwhile, in Brundall, a mains repair is on-going and a burst water main has reportedly been fixed.

People are being advised to run their taps to clear any cloudiness.

Areas affected include Cantley, Reedham, Tunstall, Moulton St Mary, Freethorpe and Brundall.

The area is bounded by the River Yare to the south and the A47 to the north.

At Moulton St Mary garden centre they said they had been watering this morning and while they had water the pressure was low.