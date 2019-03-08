Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'You will not be able to miss it:' Street artist ATM to unveil second stunning wildlife mural

PUBLISHED: 16:51 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 14 May 2019

A “beautiful” barn owl mural is being created on a wall on a main gateway into Lowestoft at the top of the High Street. Picture: Katy Runacres

A "beautiful" barn owl mural is being created on a wall on a main gateway into Lowestoft at the top of the High Street. Picture: Katy Runacres

Archant

An iconic species of bird is set to swoop into town and provide a "truly spectacular" sight.

Katy Runacres, Wild Learning Officer, Carlton Marshes, at Suffolk Wildlife Trust with renowned street artist ATM at the wall in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark BoggisKaty Runacres, Wild Learning Officer, Carlton Marshes, at Suffolk Wildlife Trust with renowned street artist ATM at the wall in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Work started this week on the second in a series of giant wildlife murals that are being created as part of a graffiti art trail throughout Lowestoft.

After a stunning marsh harrier was unveiled on a wall in Oulton Broad last October, a "beautiful" barn owl will soar into Lowestoft to be situated on a wall at one of the main gateways into town.

Nationally renowned street artist ATM is once again teaming up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust to paint a giant barn owl mural on the side of the Lowestoft Tandoori restaurant at the top of the High Street.

ATM, street artist, with the completed first mural on the side of Smith Brothers Timber, Oulton Broad for Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Nick ButcherATM, street artist, with the completed first mural on the side of Smith Brothers Timber, Oulton Broad for Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Nick Butcher

The spectacular wildlife mural is the artist's second in the town, and is part of a trail celebrating Suffolk Wildlife Trust's acquisition of land to extend Carlton Marshes nature reserve.

It comes after Suffolk Wildlife Trust's successful fundraising campaign, which included a £4million award from the Heritage Lottery Fund, as work has started to create a new nature reserve and visitor centre at Carlton Marshes,

The inaugural graffiti art trail image was designed on a wall at Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad.

With ATM returning to Lowestoft all this week, the barn owl has been chosen as they can often be seen flying silently over the marshes at dawn or dusk, with several pairs regularly nesting on the nature reserve.

You may also want to watch:

The street artist said: "I love barn owls, particularly how they fly around and are always exploring. They are iconic and I saw one on Monday night.

"That is what's brilliant about this whole place - Lowestoft has got these fantastic reserves full of wildlife.

"I have created a barn owl mural before on a housing estate in west London, but that was a sitting barn owl - this will be flying.

"You have the perspective of the wings to consider, and lots of sketches and drawings have been done beforehand to come up with this design."

Katy Runacres, Wild Learning Officer at Carlton Marshes for Suffolk Wildlife Trust, has been overseeing the project.

She said: "We are very excited about this next mural and it promises to be a stunning design. The barn owl is an iconic species and this mural will be just as good, if not better than the first.

"You will not be able to miss it and it will be a big attraction to welcome people to Lowestoft at this end of the town."

It is hoped that ATM will complete the mural by the end of the week.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust thanked ATM, the Lowestoft Tandoori restaurant for all their support, as well as the Heritage Lottery Fund, OBS Scaffolding Ltd and the Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad for putting ATM up during his time in the town.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists