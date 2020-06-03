New name for first flamingo chick born at Norfolk park

The first flamingo chick born at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has been named Cosmo. Picture: Kat MacPherson Archant

The first flamingo chick to be born at Norfolk’s Pensthorpe Natural Park has a new name.

Pensthorpe is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan. Picture: Ian Burt Pensthorpe is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan. Picture: Ian Burt

In April, we published an appeal for people to suggest a name for the male chick, which, in September last year, became the first flamingo born at Pensthorpe in the 15 years it has kept the birds.

A spokesman for the park, near Fakenham, said: “We received more than 150 name suggestions via the EDP story and via our social media channels.

“With help from Deb Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe, and Chrissie Kelley, head of species management, we shortlisted the name suggestions down to two - Promise and Cosmo.”

‘Promise’ was suggested by Julie Howell, who said: “As it’s amazing that his egg hatched and he is growing up during the hard times we are in now but his future as an adult flamingo and our futures will be better.”

Cosmo enjoying the sunshine at Pensthorpe. Pictures: Kat MacPherson Cosmo enjoying the sunshine at Pensthorpe. Pictures: Kat MacPherson

Cosmo was suggested by Natasha Drury’s daughter, who said: “It comes from the Greek, meaning order and world, the world isn’t in great order at the moment but nature keeps on going giving hope for the future.”

“Deb Jordan particularly liked name suggestions that had some real thought and meaning behind them,” a spokesman said. “These two were chosen due to the current difficult times we are facing so either would go down as a historic record of what life has been like for all of us in 2020.”

They then asked their members to vote on the two shortlisted names.

A spokesman added: “And the winning name, with a big majority of the votes, was Cosmo.

“As a thank you to Natasha Drury and her daughter we will be sending them some tickets to visit Pensthorpe when we reopen.”

As reported, the adult flamingos had started building nests earlier this year, and staff were overjoyed to find four eggs had been laid in April.

A video camera has been hidden near the nesting site, and while the venue is on lockdown, staff are reporting weekly updates on the birds on the Pensthorpe website.

Last month, the park, which is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan, welcomed the arrival of its first baby flamingo of the year.

