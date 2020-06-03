Search

Advanced search

New name for first flamingo chick born at Norfolk park

03 June, 2020 - 13:00
The first flamingo chick born at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has been named Cosmo. Picture: Kat MacPherson

The first flamingo chick born at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has been named Cosmo. Picture: Kat MacPherson

Archant

The first flamingo chick to be born at Norfolk’s Pensthorpe Natural Park has a new name.

Pensthorpe is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan. Picture: Ian BurtPensthorpe is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan. Picture: Ian Burt

In April, we published an appeal for people to suggest a name for the male chick, which, in September last year, became the first flamingo born at Pensthorpe in the 15 years it has kept the birds.

A spokesman for the park, near Fakenham, said: “We received more than 150 name suggestions via the EDP story and via our social media channels.

“With help from Deb Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe, and Chrissie Kelley, head of species management, we shortlisted the name suggestions down to two - Promise and Cosmo.”

‘Promise’ was suggested by Julie Howell, who said: “As it’s amazing that his egg hatched and he is growing up during the hard times we are in now but his future as an adult flamingo and our futures will be better.”

Cosmo enjoying the sunshine at Pensthorpe. Pictures: Kat MacPhersonCosmo enjoying the sunshine at Pensthorpe. Pictures: Kat MacPherson

Cosmo was suggested by Natasha Drury’s daughter, who said: “It comes from the Greek, meaning order and world, the world isn’t in great order at the moment but nature keeps on going giving hope for the future.”

“Deb Jordan particularly liked name suggestions that had some real thought and meaning behind them,” a spokesman said. “These two were chosen due to the current difficult times we are facing so either would go down as a historic record of what life has been like for all of us in 2020.”

You may also want to watch:

They then asked their members to vote on the two shortlisted names.

A spokesman added: “And the winning name, with a big majority of the votes, was Cosmo.

“As a thank you to Natasha Drury and her daughter we will be sending them some tickets to visit Pensthorpe when we reopen.”

MORE: WATCH: Pensthorpe’s first baby flamingo chick is growing up

As reported, the adult flamingos had started building nests earlier this year, and staff were overjoyed to find four eggs had been laid in April.

A video camera has been hidden near the nesting site, and while the venue is on lockdown, staff are reporting weekly updates on the birds on the Pensthorpe website.

Last month, the park, which is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan, welcomed the arrival of its first baby flamingo of the year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith

New name for first flamingo chick born at Norfolk park

The first flamingo chick born at Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has been named Cosmo. Picture: Kat MacPherson
Drive 24