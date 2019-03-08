Search

Video

WATCH: New film sheds light on life at Norfolk nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 14:35 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 10 April 2019

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt

A new film has been created to provide a glimpse into life at one of Norfolk’s most spectacular nature reserves.

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Pictured is the view from the Tower Hide. Picture: Ian BurtThe Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Pictured is the view from the Tower Hide. Picture: Ian Burt

A Year in the Life of Sculthorpe Nature Reserve has been produced by local filmmaker Martin Hayward Smith and was premiered on Wednesday, April 3 at an event at Wells Maltings.

The film includes close up footage of the different wildlife that lives on the reserve and is narrated by actress Lisa Goddard.

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, which is managed by the Hawk and Owl Trust, is set for a major expansion in the coming years after being awarded £821,700 in Heritage Lottery Funding towards its Sculthorpe Fen Appeal, which is funding the purchase of the land either side of the reserve.

Angela Glynn, fundraising officer at the Hawk and Owl Trust, said: “We created the film to show how far the reserve has come since 2002. Back then most of it was covered in scrub.

Film maker Martin Hayward Smith. Picture: Ian BurtFilm maker Martin Hayward Smith. Picture: Ian Burt

“We are set to expand with the purchase of about 153 acres of land. We wanted to make the reserve more of a part of Fakenham and with the additional land it will lead to near the town centre.

“The film has had a very positive reaction. People who came to the event last week were overwhelmingly positive about it.”

Over 100 people attended the Green Carpet Premiere in Wells.

A short film shot in 2002 was also shown at the event which showed the reserve in its earlier years, before A Year in the Life of Sculthorpe Nature Reserve was premiered.

Reserve warden Nigel Middleton spoke about the expansion plans for the reserve, which it is anticipated will see the number of visitors rise from 17,000 a year to 25,000.

Mrs Glynn added: “We have managed to raise nearly £1.8 million in the last two years which is pretty amazing.

“The ambition is to become a national nature reserve. We are one of the few inland bird watching sites, all the bird watchers go around the coast and it’s nice for them to come inland as well.”

The full version of the film can be purchased from the admin office on 01328 856 788.

