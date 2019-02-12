Search

Farmer seeks permission to build facility for rearing of 500 pigs

PUBLISHED: 20:38 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 05 March 2019

The structure will be 20ft high and house hundreds of pigs weighing between 7kg to 105kg. Photo: Nick Butcher

A farmer is seeking permission to build a new facility in Cantley to rear 500 pigs.

Applicant D Cook is hoping to erect a steel framed building on land at Barn End, Grimmer Lane to house the animals.

Planning papers submitted to the Broads Authority state Mr Cook, who runs an established pig rearing business, is hoping to expand his operation to meet an increase in demand.

The structure will be 20ft high and house hundreds of pigs weighing between 7kg to 105kg.

The planning papers state: “The proposed building will be used for the rearing and finishing of pigs on a straw-based high welfare rearing system.

“The proposed system is not intensive.”

Manure from the site will be scraped out on a daily basis onto a concrete pad at the north end of the building.

Any dirty water from the manure pad will be collected within a sealed concrete tank, the plans state.

