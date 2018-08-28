Search

Advanced search
Video

Bird lovers expected to flock to watch murmuration of starlings

PUBLISHED: 09:40 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:25 24 November 2018

This year the settlement at the RSPB Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds. Picture: Contributed

This year the settlement at the RSPB Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Norfolk and Suffolk has seen a return of the annual spectacular sights caused by murmurations of starlings.

The natural wonder can be watched from four key locations in Norfolk and Suffolk, namely Minsmere, Hen Reed Beds, Stiffkey Marshes and Strumpshaw Fen.

However, this year the starling settlement at Strumpshaw Fen on the River Yare has already been abandoned by thousands of birds.

Ben Lewis, who is the Warden at Strumpshaw Fen RSPB said: “It would appear as though the starlings have unfortunately deserted us here at Strumpshaw Fen already.

“We had a very large flock of 8000 on Sunday night, but only 800 of these roosted in front of Reception Hide.

A a murmeration of starlings is basically a mass aerial stunt of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.Picture: ContributedA a murmeration of starlings is basically a mass aerial stunt of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.Picture: Contributed

“The others appeared to go down towards Brundall or even Surlingham,” he said.

Although the flock has already moved on, Mr Lewis said it is possible the birds could return when the temperature drops.

“They may well return when the weather gets colder but it is very hard to predict.”

According to the RSPB, a murmuration of starlings is “a mass aerial stunt” of thousands of birds all swooping and diving in unison.

Most Read

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family woken by ‘cloud of black smoke and flames’ during fire

A fire crew were called to tackle a bin fire in Girling Road in Dereham Picture Leah Brown.

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast