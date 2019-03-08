Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Mum's charity ride for support group following son's autism diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 14:40 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 11 July 2019

Mother-of-two Jennifer Hoye from Beccles pictured with her son Oscar. Picture: Contributed by Jennifer Hoye

Mother-of-two Jennifer Hoye from Beccles pictured with her son Oscar. Picture: Contributed by Jennifer Hoye

Archant

A mother has described the "really tough battle" following her son's diagnosis with autism and her fundraising plans to keep a vital support group running.

Jennifer Hoye pictured with her husband Robert. Picture: Contributed by Jennifer HoyeJennifer Hoye pictured with her husband Robert. Picture: Contributed by Jennifer Hoye

Mother-of-two Jennifer Hoye from Beccles, grappled with feelings of guilt and depression throughout her son Oscar's diagnosis with autism.

"Getting my son's diagnosis of autism has been a tremendously emotional journey resulting in a mixture of relief, sadness, anger and frustration which led to feelings of depression, guilt and anxiety," the 38-year-old said.

On Saturday (July 13), Mrs Hoye will cycle 200km through the night from Hackney Downs to Dunwich Beach in time for sunrise to raise money for the Beccles Family Group which is run by Aspergers East Anglia.

"My hopes and dreams for him felt like they'd been shattered to start with, it's very important to be able to discuss these feelings in an open-minded environment like the family group, as it gives you a greater sense of the reality of autism and understanding of the struggles associated with it," Mrs Hoye said.

You may also want to watch:

"I love a personal challenge and keeping active. Exercise keeps me sane and gives me time out from the daily demands of family life.

"As a parent to a child with autism, family life can be particularly demanding at times," she said.

According to Mrs Hoye, the family group keeps children who are on the spectrum in a safe and structured environment where they can socialise and participate in activities with support and understanding.

"It's a great opportunity for other parents with autistic family members to socialise and share experiences and learn so much more about autism," she said.

Aspergers East Anglia host drop-in meetings for carers of autistic people, as well as provide service to people with Asperger syndrome and high functioning autism of all ages, but the funding is running out and they are working on original ways to raise money.

The mother-of-two said: "There is limited funding to keep this lovely group going, without it there is very little help for parents particularly when they need it most during the difficult, frustrating stages of diagnosis."

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

Most Read

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

‘You’re too old for crime’ - judge tells Norwich grandmother found with stolen property in home

Christine Carriage

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists