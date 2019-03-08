Mother calls out 'lazy' dog owners in new campaign

Evie Scott, 6, and Toby Scott, 5, are calling on dog owners to pick up dog poo. Picture: Contributed by Rosalind Moore Archant

A mother has urged “lazy” dog owners to clean up their pets’ mess, as she launches her ‘boo to dog poo’ campaign.

Rosalind Moore said: "“I don’t want to be cleaning off my daughter’s shoes everyday". Picture: Contributed Rosalind Moore said: "“I don’t want to be cleaning off my daughter’s shoes everyday". Picture: Contributed

Rosalind Moore, from Loddon, was tired of picking up dog waste on the streets, so she decided it was to make a difference and launch a campaign.

The mother-of-two has been calling out dog owners who don't pick up the dog poo and getting her children Evie and Toby Scott to be the face of the movement.

The 32-year-old said: ”It started when we were walking to school and there was dog mess on the concrete.

“There is just loads of it in Loddon. It is everywhere.” she said.

The posters will be placed around Loddon. Picture: Contributed by Rosalind Moore The posters will be placed around Loddon. Picture: Contributed by Rosalind Moore

Miss Moore will be hanging posters around the town which read “I worry I may fall in the dog poo, please put it in a bag and bin it” and “I worry the horse will die eating a bag of dog poo, please take it and put it in the bin”.

“I don't want to be cleaning off my daughter's shoes everyday and I don't want her to be worried about stepping in dog mess on her way to school or on the way to the park.”

According to figures from the East Suffolk Council, hundreds of dog owners continually fail to clean up after their pets in Waveney.

The mother has urged “lazy” dog owners to clean up their dog’s mess. Picture: Rosalind Moore The mother has urged “lazy” dog owners to clean up their dog’s mess. Picture: Rosalind Moore

On average, over the last 11 years the council receives 175 reports of dog fouling, while 32 incidents had already been reported by the start of April this year.

Council bosses have urged owners to clean up after their pets as the summer season approaches, in a bid to keep streets clean and tidy.

A spokesperson for the council said: “While we hope these punishments will act as a deterrent to irresponsible dog fouling, we would much rather dog owners acted responsibly by showing respect for other people and the environment.

“Our district is a really dog friendly place and we know that most dog owners are responsible, clearing up after their pets. It is only a very small minority of inconsiderate people, who feel the rules do not apply to them and do not clear up.”