Moth hunters swoop on allotments

PUBLISHED: 11:44 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 02 September 2019

Theo De Clermont (left) and Gary Hibberd as the moth hunt gets under way Picture: Chris Bishop

You wouldn't want this lot in your wardrobe. Moth hunters were called in by allotment holders to see how many species they could find.

A brimstone moth Picture: Gary HibberdA brimstone moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

In two nights spread over a couple of weeks pitched up among the fruit and veg at Northfields in Hunstanton, they found 60 and 27.

Gary Hibberd, site manager at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's nearby Holme Dunes Reserve and warden Theo De Clemont hooked up lamps to a generator, including a light which emits ultra-violet at the same wavelength as receptors in the nocturnal creatures' eyes.

A common wainscot moth Picture: Gary HibberdA common wainscot moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

As dusk fell, a steady stream of insects were attracted. Mr Hibberd said after the second foray: "We ended up catching 29 species, at least six will be new to the allotments. The highlight was a square-spotted clay, the brimstone and swallow prominent. White point was added later, 10 years ago a notable migrant but now breeding in Norfolk. Global warming is very likely for this."

A flame shoulder moth Picture: Gary HibberdA flame shoulder moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A light brown apple moth Picture: Gary HibberdA light brown apple moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A lime speck pug moth Picture: Gary HibberdA lime speck pug moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A setaceous hebrew character moth Picture: Gary HibberdA setaceous hebrew character moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A small dusty wave moth Picture: Gary HibberdA small dusty wave moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A square spot rustic moth Picture: Gary HibberdA square spot rustic moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A square-spooted clay moth Picture: Gary HibberdA square-spooted clay moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

A swallow prominant moth Picture: Gary HibberdA swallow prominant moth Picture: Gary Hibberd

