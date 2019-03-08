Moth hunters swoop on allotments
PUBLISHED: 11:44 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 02 September 2019
Archant
You wouldn't want this lot in your wardrobe. Moth hunters were called in by allotment holders to see how many species they could find.
In two nights spread over a couple of weeks pitched up among the fruit and veg at Northfields in Hunstanton, they found 60 and 27.
Gary Hibberd, site manager at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's nearby Holme Dunes Reserve and warden Theo De Clemont hooked up lamps to a generator, including a light which emits ultra-violet at the same wavelength as receptors in the nocturnal creatures' eyes.
As dusk fell, a steady stream of insects were attracted. Mr Hibberd said after the second foray: "We ended up catching 29 species, at least six will be new to the allotments. The highlight was a square-spotted clay, the brimstone and swallow prominent. White point was added later, 10 years ago a notable migrant but now breeding in Norfolk. Global warming is very likely for this."