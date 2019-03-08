Video

Town centre road damaged as 'gallons' of water pours from leak

The damaged pavement on Post Mill Close in Wymondham, cause by a water leak. Photo: Kathryn Cross Archant

The road surface in a town centre has started to lift as water from a suspected burst water main pours down the street.

People in Wymondham said the pavement next to Morrison on Post Mill Close had become detached from its foundations following a leak.

The water is pouring from the crack, and causing flooding in the area.

Kathryn Cross, from Wymondham, spotted the leak this morning, and said: "There's gallons of water pouring out in gap between pavement tarmac and kerb. Water seems to have pushed the whole pavement up."

A technician from Anglian Water has assessed the leak and the company said it was waiting for repairs.

Cones are currently in place to keep people away from the damaged area.