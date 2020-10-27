More flats could be built on former print works

The former Witley Press plant in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

More flats could be built on the site of a former print works.

Hunstanton Town Council is objecting to plans to build flats on the site of the former Witley Press building. It says there is not enough parking Picture: Chris Bishop Hunstanton Town Council is objecting to plans to build flats on the site of the former Witley Press building. It says there is not enough parking Picture: Chris Bishop

Developers were last year given permission to demolish the former Witley Press on Church Street in Hunstanton and build 16 flats.

Now Waterfield Dudley Ltd, which is behind the scheme, wants to increase the number from 16 to 18.

Hunstanton Town Council has objected to the two extra one-bed apartments. It says proposals for the site include 19 parking spaces, while the development has “potential” to bring 38 cars to an area where parking is already limited.

It goes on: “Church Street is an already congested road and any overspill into this residential area is not acceptable to the local residents.

Developers were given permission to demolish the former print works and build 16 flats on the site last year Picture: Chris Bishop Developers were given permission to demolish the former print works and build 16 flats on the site last year Picture: Chris Bishop

“Public transport links are poor and therefore new residents will be using motor vehicles as preferred mode of transport.

“Hunstanton Town Council raised this on the previous planning application and continues to stand by our objection.”

A resident also comments: “Parking is already difficult when you are a resident in the street.

“Especially when you do shopping elsewhere and you have to carry your shopping for quite a distance because you are forced to park miles away from where you live.”

A neighbour asks where residents will be able to park their cars while the building is being demolished.

But a report to West Norfolk council’s planning committee recommends approval of the extra flats.

It says: “This latest proposal sees the amending of the internal floor areas to achieve two additional dwellings within the same floorspace as that already approved. It would be an efficient use of space and provide additional housing in the town.

“The proposed number of spaces is below the minimum levels outlined in the parking

standards, however the site is within the town centre and therefore future residents can access services without relying on the motor car.”

It concludes the proposal raises “no significant new neighbour amenity issues”.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee meets remotely to discuss the application on Monday, November 2 (9.30am).