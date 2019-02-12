Search

Meeting to be held about new £3m scheme celebrating the Brecks

PUBLISHED: 12:48 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 25 February 2019

The scheme will provide a host of activities linked to the Brecks. Picture: Nick Ford

The scheme will provide a host of activities linked to the Brecks. Picture: Nick Ford

Archant

People are being encouraged to attend a meeting to find out more information surrounding a £3.3 million pound scheme which will explore the Brecks.

The Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers (BFER) Landscape Partnership scheme will, if National Lottery funding is secured, focus on the heritage, conservation and environment of the Brecks.

A consultation meeting which is free to attend is being hosted at the Carnegie on Cage Lane in Thetford to help inform people and organisations about the scheme.

Thetford Town Council clerk Tina Cunnell, chairman of the partnership, said: “This project will be a great boost for the town and wider Brecks communities, and help create a real sense of identity for The Brecks.

“I’m also really excited that this event will enable us to launch a pilot of community arts activities on the same day, and to start engaging the communities we are going to be working with throughout the project and beyond.”

Tickets are free and can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-brecks-fen-edge-and-rivers-conference-and-consultation-event-tickets-55962981785.

