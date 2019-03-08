Search

Meet Norwich's very own super Womble who is clearing litter from the city's streets

PUBLISHED: 08:05 24 May 2019

Stephanie Israel collects litter on her way to and from work each day and wants to encourage everyone in Norwich to keep our city clean. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Stephanie Israel collects litter on her way to and from work each day and wants to encourage everyone in Norwich to keep our city clean. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She has taken inspiration from Great Uncle Bulgaria, Tobermory, Tomsk and the rest of the gang of environmentally friendly furry TV stars who cleaned up Wimbledon Common.

Stephanie Israel collects litter on her way to and from work each day and wants to encourage everyone in Norwich to keep the city clean. Picture: Neil Didsbury

And Norwich's very own super Womble Stephanie Israel is hoping her one woman mission to collect litter on her daily walk to work will encourage others to brighten up the fine city.

Mrs Israel, an administrative officer at Baltic House, has picked up as many as 400 items of litter each day.

She said: "I wanted to see things look tidier basically, simple as that.

"If people come to this city, it doesn't give them a good impression when there's junk food wrappers, beer cans and cigarette ends everywhere so I thought I could do my little bit in picking some of that up and making a difference."

Unsightly and unnecessary. With recycling and litter bins across the city, there should be no excuse for rubbish on our city streets. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mrs Israel said cigarette ends are the worst culprits.

"I think maybe because they don't realise that is littering, and they sort of accumulate."

Mrs Israel is keen for others to join in on the initiative.

Stephanie Israel collects litter on her way to and from work each day and wants to encourage everyone in Norwich to keep our city clean. Picture: Neil DidsburyStephanie Israel collects litter on her way to and from work each day and wants to encourage everyone in Norwich to keep our city clean. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"When you're walking your dog and you poop scoop you can pick a few bits of rubbish up at the same time.

"I have called my initiative 'five, six, pick up bits' because if people just picked up a handful of bits a day and a lot of people did it, it would make such a difference.

"People at work say it's all well and good you doing that but people shouldn't throw the litter in the first place and of course they're right. But in the real world people are going to throw litter so I'm being the difference I want to see."

Mrs Israel also has plans for the field near her home.

"I've asked the council if they could clear up a lot of brambles so I can clear up the remaining bits which I can't get to.

"I plan to do some painted stones and put them in the place of all the rubbish, and then that will be nice for children."

