Closed bridge will not reopen until January, council says

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriott's Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public.

A bridge that has been fenced off due to health and safety concerns will not reopen until January.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public last week due to rotting timber.

In a statement Norfolk County Council said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

The council said the structure would be closed to the public until January.

“The team is working hard to assess the area, before carrying out work to make the bridge safe so that it can be opened at a reduced width in January,” a council spokesman said.

“This will allow people to once again use the bridge, but it will not be suitable for horse riders until it is fixed permanently.”

The council said “structural weakness” in the decking was discovered during a routine inspection on December 5.

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath and cycle route between Norwich and Aylsham.