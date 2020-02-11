Search

'The NDR coastal road': Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:43 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 11 February 2020

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Norwich

A disturbing snapshot of how Norfolk and Suffolk could look if global warming goes unchecked and sea levels rise has been published - with the likes of Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Hemsby and Wroxham under water.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreen city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

And a six-metre rise in sea levels could mean the Norwich Northern Distributor Road becomes a coastal road.

The grim possible future for the county up to the end of the century has been revealed in maps compiled by the European Union's European Environment Agency, using data which has previously been published.

The Copenhagen-based agency's maps show what would happen under a range of scenarios, if no flood prevention action is taken.

They show what would happen if sea levels rise by one to six metres and how, without existing or future coastal protection, areas would be permanently inundated in the coming centuries.

The worst case scenarios of a six-metre rise would even see places such as Little Plumstead and Brundall under water, turning Norwich into a seaside city.

Denise Carlo, Green city councillor said: "These predictions from the respected European Environment Agency, about what could happen if we don't stop pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, must be an urgent wake up call to our local politicians to get real, stop carrying on with business as usual and start addressing climate change as a matter of the utmost urgency.

"A47 dualling, extending the Northern Distributor Road across the Wensum valley and Norwich airport expansion are an irrelevance if significant parts of Norfolk are under water."

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said the agency did not recognise non-government projections. But she said: "The climate emergency means we are faced with rising sea levels and more frequent and intense flooding.

"We are already seeing the effects of climate change in the UK through hotter, drier summers and wetter winters. The impact on people, communities and wildlife is huge and we must act now to adapt to these challenges."

She said the agency's draft flood and coastal erosion risk management strategy set out how flood and coastal defences needed continued investment and that "we all need to do more to tackle the root causes of climate change".

