Search

Advanced search

‘To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous’ - pensioner clears fly-tip left by council

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 04 December 2018

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A pensioner with cancer has described how he cleared a ditch of fly-tipped rubbish after the council said there were too many brambles and it wasn’t safe for them to do it.

The lay-by on the A1064 at Acle which is a magnet for fly-tippers Picture: Liz CoatesThe lay-by on the A1064 at Acle which is a magnet for fly-tippers Picture: Liz Coates

Christopher Peacher, 66, said the “slight incline” and thick undergrowth were no barrier to him at the roadside spot he regularly patrols for rubbish which feeds into the River Bure at Acle.

The saga started when Mr Peacher, 66, of Orchard Close, reported a fly-tip of some 100 plastic containers off a lay-by on the A1064 near his home village.

He said contractors from Broadland District Council took most of it, but not tyres and other debris entangled in undergrowth.

Armed with some gardening tools he set about doing the work himself.

Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz CoatesChristopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

Because of his serious health problems including a heart condition it took him three hours in two shifts.

“I was not impressed,” he said.

“It was only partially cleared. So I got in touch and the reason why they did not take it was because brambles and the slight incline made it dangerous for the work force.

“So I said I would do it. There were 12 or so tyres, a metal container, some plastic in the brambles as well as some even bigger containers.

Christopher Peacher retrieved rubbish from this brambly ditch after the council refused Picture: Liz CoatesChristopher Peacher retrieved rubbish from this brambly ditch after the council refused Picture: Liz Coates

“For them not to bother to walk 6ft either side of the main tip, I could not believe it.

“Of the containers that I hauled out quite a few had some sort of chemical or adhesive in them.

“There was also about 150 DVD cases.

“It just made me so angry to think they knew it was there and they were prepared to leave something that is a hazard to us all in a ditch that is going to feed the River Bure.

“To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous.”

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said: “We can confirm that the fly tip was cleared by our contractor.

“However not all items were removed as they were positioned a few metres into the bramble bushes and it was uncertain what the condition of the surface underfoot was like on the small hill going down to the drainage ditch.

“As such, to comply with our duty of care to our contractors and from a health and safety perspective, we deemed it unsafe to attempt to retrieve these items.

“In the meantime and unaware to us, Mr Peacher retrieved the items and left them in the lay-by in numerous bags.

“We then arranged for these bags to be collected.

“We would never have urged or asked a citizen to do this from a health and safety perspective.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road in north Norfolk reopens after being blocked due to driver flipping car onto roof

A car flipped onto its roof on Wareham Road, between Wighton and Wells. Picture: North Norfolk Police

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Romanian restaurant set to open in Norwich

Olimpia Sadler, pictured, has applied to open a Romanian restaurant on Dereham Road in Norwich. The city council has granted the application.

Video Besiktas deal for Nelson Oliveira is news to Norwich City

Norwich City have not accepted an offer from Besiktas for Nelson Oliveira Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast