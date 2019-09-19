Search

Lush store in Norwich to close in support of climate change strike

PUBLISHED: 08:48 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 20 September 2019

Lush store in intu Chapelfield will open at 1pm today in support of the global climate strike. Picture: Rosanna Elliott

Rosanna Elliott

The Lush store in Norwich is closing its doors this morning in protest over climate change.

The Lush store, in intu Chapelfield, will be closed this morning and open at 1pm in solidarity with the global climate strike.

In a post on Instagram, Lush in Norwich said: "Sorry we are closed. Lush are responding to the call from school strike for climate asking adult to suspend business as usual whilst they rally today to demand action on climate change.

"We will be happy to serve you when we reopen at 1pm. #climatestrike."

MORE: Councillor reveals reason for letting her children miss school for climate strike

The global climate strike is taking place in businesses and school across the world today in an event sparked by activist Greta Thunberg to draw attention to the climate emergency.

It is part of a succession of strikes led by children on Fridays, but this time encourages adults and businesses to take part.

Lush, which has built a reputation for vegan, packaging-free and no palm oil products, has closed more than 900 stores in 49 countries in support of the protests.

