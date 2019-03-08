Extinction Rebellion host 'die in' on high street

A newly-formed Extinction Rebellion group will join millions in a climate strike this week.

Activists from Lowestoft will host 'die in' outside of the Britten Centre from 12pm on Friday, September 20. The protestors will be joined by 115 countries to take action just days before the United Nation's Climate Action Summit in New York.

Earlier this year, thousands of school children walked out on lessons to raise awareness of the crisis, and Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council have already declared a climate emergency.

Peter Lux from Lowestoft's Extinction Rebellion, said: "Despite all the people jetting off across the world to various climate conferences very little has happened. Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise while the Amazon and Siberia burn.

"We cannot afford to sit back and wait for the politicians to act. This is not just a one day event, but a catalyst for future actions"