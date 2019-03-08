Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Anger at 'mini-beast haven' of long grass growing in cemetery

PUBLISHED: 16:09 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 27 June 2019

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

Archant

A mourner has hit out at the growth of a "mini-beast haven" inside Lowestoft Cemetery.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

Weeds and long grass hide many of the headstones from view in the eastern half of the cemetery along Rotterdam Road, as part of a bid to encourage wildlife and plants to thrive in the area.

Barry Varden was "disgusted" to learn of plans to create a "mini-beast haven" in the long, uncut grass.

He said: "It looks like an abandoned wilderness.

"We don't need a 'mini-beast haven', it is just a preferable excuse to stop cutting the grass.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

"No one is against conservation, but with all of the areas we have around here, there are adequate places for wildlife. For it to happen in a cemetery is disgusting.

"First and foremost, it is a cemetery and the final resting place for a lot of people, not a nature reserve. They should be expected to be able to go to a nice environment.

"The only part that is kept immaculate is the war graves."

Headstones in the worst affected areas date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Varden, who regularly visits a number of relatives, including his mother, at the cemetery, said: "It is a shame because it is so disrespectful to the people who are buried there, whether they have family to look after their graves or not.

"Whose preference should take priority: The people carrying out the work, or those who paid for plots and have buried loved ones there?

"I can't imagine anyone writing to them asking them to leave the grass long. All I am asking for is for it to be maintained.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

"The driveway is a single track road and you can't see some of the vehicles coming in the other direction because of the tall grass.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "We want our cemeteries to be tranquil places for reflection and remembrance, and we try to provide a balanced environment for both visitors and wildlife.

"In the majority of our cemeteries, most burials take place in the 'lawn sections' and the grass in these areas is maintained every two weeks.

"Less frequently used areas are given over for wildlife, with longer periods allowed between grass cutting to allow plants and insects to thrive.

Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.Parts of Lowestoft Cemetery have been left to grow to develop wildlife and plants.

"However, we still maintain the edges of the main routes and most frequently used paths within the conservation areas. Some areas have recently been cut to ensure drivers have sufficient visibility.

"The entire conservation areas are then usually cut back in July or August.

"Details regarding the grass cutting schedule are on display within both Lowestoft and Kirkley cemeteries.

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Fears of Aarons exit ease for City fans as United sign £50m right-back from Palace

Max Aarons enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It was a horrific incident’ - police chief pledges to come down hard on suspects involved in stabbing

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police said the force will come down hard on the suspects involved in the street brawl. Picture: Jacob Massey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists