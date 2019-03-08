How you can do your bit in new county-wide campaign to curb litter

Nigel Ford, who is behind the Love Norfolk Hate Litter campaign, being launched at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Archant Archant

People in Norfolk are being called to the front line in a new war on litter.

Sir Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Sir Richard Jewson, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The Love Norfolk Hate Litter campaign calls on everyone to do their bit to keep the county cleaner.

Supported by Norfolk Waste Partnership and the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson, the campaign will be launched at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. There are many ways people can get involved, from joining a community litter pick or setting up a new group to taking two minutes to clean up the beach on their next trip to the seaside.

Norfolk's councils are supporting the campaign and providing materials, equipment and downloadable resources, as well as a schools pack to help teach children about the harm litter can cause.

Crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Love Norfolk Hate Litter is the brainchild of Norfolk resident Nigel Ford, who has worked hard to keep the county clean. Other groups doing the same locally include Pure Clean Earth and Surfers against Sewage.

