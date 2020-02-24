Love Island star Eyal helps seal release

RSPCA Ambassador and reality TV star Eyal Booker visited the RSPCA�s East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk and helped release seals back to the wild. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

RSPCA ambassador and reality TV star Eyal Booker visited the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk and helped release seals back to the wild.

Mr Booker is a huge animal-lover and was invited to the centre near King's Lynn for a behind the scenes tour and to learn more about the charity's wildlife rescue work.

He also joined the wildlife team at a location near Sutton Bridge where he helped release six common seals, who had been rehabilitated by the RSPCA.

The seals included Wraith, Mermaid, Brownie, Predator, Valkyries and Stig who had all been rescued from locations across East Anglia when they were just pups.

All the seals had been very sick, weak and underweight when they were rescued, but following weeks of rehabilitation at the centre they were released back into the River Nene.

Eyal, who appeared in Love Island, helped to load the seals into the RSPCA van before heading off to the river location where he and his father Adam also helped to carry the seals down to the spot where they were released.

Eyal said: "My day with the RSPCA releasing the seals has been absolutely incredible. I didn't quite know what to expect when I signed up for it, I just knew there was going to be seals involved and I have heard people talk about the RSPCA's seal release.

"But it has been more than I ever expected, to see them be rehabilitated to such a healthy and natural state, and to now be releasing them back into their natural habitat and seeing first hand how they wobble out of the stretcher and slide into the river.

"It's amazing and it goes to show the selflessness of the people at the RSPCA is incredible. Most of us don't think about seals, or them being injured, or needing to be nursed back to health, it's just been a really inspiring and beautiful day and I love the RSPCA even more for it."

Alison Charles, centre manager, said: "It was great to have Eyal and his dad visit our centre and help to showcase the work that we do. He was a great help with the seal release and I am so glad that he enjoyed it. We all feel so privileged that we get to work with such amazing animals every day and it was nice to share this with Eyal and grateful that he took the time to come to see us."