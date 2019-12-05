Lost young seal rescued from cliff

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.

Seal and Shore Watch UK found the young seal on the cliff at Overstrand on Thursday, December 5 in the early hours of this morning.

Once volunteers got to the seal, they were able to pick it up in a special bag before letting it free into the North Sea.

Another one of the animals has also been spotted along the north side of Cromer Pier.

Jo Clarke, who was walking along the beach at the time said that "people are urged to keep away and keep dogs on leads".