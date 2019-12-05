Search

Lost young seal rescued from cliff

PUBLISHED: 12:14 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 05 December 2019

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.Picture: Jo Clarke

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.Picture: Jo Clarke

Archant

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.Picture: Jo Clarke

Seal and Shore Watch UK found the young seal on the cliff at Overstrand on Thursday, December 5 in the early hours of this morning.

Once volunteers got to the seal, they were able to pick it up in a special bag before letting it free into the North Sea.

Another one of the animals has also been spotted along the north side of Cromer Pier.

A seal has been rescued after finding itself on a cliff along the Norfolk coast.Picture: Jo Clarke

Jo Clarke, who was walking along the beach at the time said that "people are urged to keep away and keep dogs on leads".

