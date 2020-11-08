Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter Archant

Visitors to one of Norfolk’s most popular seaside villages have been criticised for their “selfish” parking.

JUST a reminder, there is no parking along Beach Road anytime of year. Photos taken this morning. #WintertonOnSea #BeachRoad #Parking pic.twitter.com/RcvDXD1BR8 — Winterton-On-Sea (@Winterton0nSea) November 7, 2020

Winterton’s wild beauty and growing seal population are a big draw, with narrow Beach Road - a pinch point that leads to the car park and cafe - needing to be kept clear.

In response to parking chaos two years ago, a year-round ban was brought in on January 13 2020 - but on Saturday (November 7) it was ignored by some who parked on the verges, potentially damaging the dunes and adding to congestion.

As well as cars parked illegally, people also noted a large campervan with bikes on the back had pulled in at the top of the road.

Commenting on social media, people tagged the actions as “unbelievable”, “ridiculous”, and “selfish”.

Another said: “A darn great camper van as well - utterly disgraceful,” while questioning if the owners were intending to stay overnight in their tourer.

An online blog about the village moved to remind people there was no parking along Beach Road at any time of the year, reposting an article that people “parked at their peril”.

The post said the enforcement authority had been informed and would be taking action.

The car park and toilets are open every day 8.30am to 4pm.

