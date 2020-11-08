Search

Advanced search

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 08 November 2020

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Archant

Visitors to one of Norfolk’s most popular seaside villages have been criticised for their “selfish” parking.

Winterton’s wild beauty and growing seal population are a big draw, with narrow Beach Road - a pinch point that leads to the car park and cafe - needing to be kept clear.

In response to parking chaos two years ago, a year-round ban was brought in on January 13 2020 - but on Saturday (November 7) it was ignored by some who parked on the verges, potentially damaging the dunes and adding to congestion.

MORE: Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

As well as cars parked illegally, people also noted a large campervan with bikes on the back had pulled in at the top of the road.

Commenting on social media, people tagged the actions as “unbelievable”, “ridiculous”, and “selfish”.

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook pagePeople visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Another said: “A darn great camper van as well - utterly disgraceful,” while questioning if the owners were intending to stay overnight in their tourer.

An online blog about the village moved to remind people there was no parking along Beach Road at any time of the year, reposting an article that people “parked at their peril”.

The post said the enforcement authority had been informed and would be taking action.

The car park and toilets are open every day 8.30am to 4pm.

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook pagePeople visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook pagePeople visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon CarterDrone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon CarterDrone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Tim Krul foils Andre Ayew in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears Covid-19 has killed Saturday forever as seaside town is hit hard

Great Yarmouth on the first Saturday of lockdown 2. There are fears Saturday will never be the same again Picture: Liz Coates