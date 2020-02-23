Gallery

Meet 'eagle-eyed' William, the five-year-old following in Trash Girl's footsteps

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his litter-picker stick at one of his favourite places to get rid of litter - Blickling Hall. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

Litter-picking an entire bag of rubbish on the daily commute may seem unusual to some, but not if your name is William Powell.

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his sister Lara, aged seven, and friends Lucas Woodrow, also aged seven, (far left) and Joshua Woodrow, aged five, (far right). Picture: SANTOS/WOODROW FAMILY 'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his sister Lara, aged seven, and friends Lucas Woodrow, also aged seven, (far left) and Joshua Woodrow, aged five, (far right). Picture: SANTOS/WOODROW FAMILY

What began as a helpful thing to do has become the norm for the five-year-old schoolboy from Aylsham as he makes the mile-round journey to and from school every day.

With his litter-picking stick firmly in hand, William, along with his seven-year-old sister Lara and parents Ben and Pennie, has vowed to help protect animals by doing his bit.

The St Michael's Primary School pupil, of Sapwell Close, began his eco journey last year.

"It's because litter is bad, very bad, for the animals," he explained, while scooping a hidden glass bottle out from under a bush at Blickling Hall - his favourite place to litter-pick.

"I don't like dogs getting poorly and I don't want the turtles eating plastic."

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his older sister Lara, aged seven, who also helps. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP 'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his older sister Lara, aged seven, who also helps. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Mrs Powell, 37, explained how it all began after she organised a litter-pick in Cromer last summer.

She said: "A group of us joined together and did a great job collecting 13 bagfuls.

"William soon followed suit and asked me if we could litter-pick on our way to school one day.

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his dad Ben, sister Lara, and mum Pennie, who all help out as a family too. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP 'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his dad Ben, sister Lara, and mum Pennie, who all help out as a family too. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"We've started calling him 'Eagle-Eyed William' because he seems to spot everything, even the smallest bits of litter.

"He will tell me 'mummy, I've turned my eagle eyes on now' and he finds lots wherever we go."

William has also taken his plight to other areas of the country, going as far to ask his mum to write to a local council to express his anger over its "horrendous" litter problem.

Mrs Powell added: "He is a very passionate little boy and is always taking about the rubbish we see when out walking. If we are near a bin he will always pick it up and put it in the bin, and if there is no bin he will carry it until he finds one."

Sister Lara added: "I like helping too and wanted to join William doing litter-picking."

The dynamic duo have gone on to inspire their friends, even gifting litter-pickers as Christmas presents.

Mrs Powell cited Trash Girl as one of the siblings' inspirations and said the family had also decided to stop using plastic products such as straws.

She said: "This generation is really into helping the environment and it should only be encouraged.

"We make our litter-picking into a game too as it also helps to get them outdoors and get fresh air."