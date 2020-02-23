Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Meet 'eagle-eyed' William, the five-year-old following in Trash Girl's footsteps

23 February, 2020 - 06:31
'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his litter-picker stick at one of his favourite places to get rid of litter - Blickling Hall. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his litter-picker stick at one of his favourite places to get rid of litter - Blickling Hall. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Litter-picking an entire bag of rubbish on the daily commute may seem unusual to some, but not if your name is William Powell.

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his sister Lara, aged seven, and friends Lucas Woodrow, also aged seven, (far left) and Joshua Woodrow, aged five, (far right). Picture: SANTOS/WOODROW FAMILY'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his sister Lara, aged seven, and friends Lucas Woodrow, also aged seven, (far left) and Joshua Woodrow, aged five, (far right). Picture: SANTOS/WOODROW FAMILY

What began as a helpful thing to do has become the norm for the five-year-old schoolboy from Aylsham as he makes the mile-round journey to and from school every day.

With his litter-picking stick firmly in hand, William, along with his seven-year-old sister Lara and parents Ben and Pennie, has vowed to help protect animals by doing his bit.

The St Michael's Primary School pupil, of Sapwell Close, began his eco journey last year.

"It's because litter is bad, very bad, for the animals," he explained, while scooping a hidden glass bottle out from under a bush at Blickling Hall - his favourite place to litter-pick.

"I don't like dogs getting poorly and I don't want the turtles eating plastic."

READ MORE: Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP to share her eco tips.

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his older sister Lara, aged seven, who also helps. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his older sister Lara, aged seven, who also helps. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Mrs Powell, 37, explained how it all began after she organised a litter-pick in Cromer last summer.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "A group of us joined together and did a great job collecting 13 bagfuls.

"William soon followed suit and asked me if we could litter-pick on our way to school one day.

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his dad Ben, sister Lara, and mum Pennie, who all help out as a family too. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his dad Ben, sister Lara, and mum Pennie, who all help out as a family too. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"We've started calling him 'Eagle-Eyed William' because he seems to spot everything, even the smallest bits of litter.

"He will tell me 'mummy, I've turned my eagle eyes on now' and he finds lots wherever we go."

William has also taken his plight to other areas of the country, going as far to ask his mum to write to a local council to express his anger over its "horrendous" litter problem.

Mrs Powell added: "He is a very passionate little boy and is always taking about the rubbish we see when out walking. If we are near a bin he will always pick it up and put it in the bin, and if there is no bin he will carry it until he finds one."

Sister Lara added: "I like helping too and wanted to join William doing litter-picking."

The dynamic duo have gone on to inspire their friends, even gifting litter-pickers as Christmas presents.

Mrs Powell cited Trash Girl as one of the siblings' inspirations and said the family had also decided to stop using plastic products such as straws.

She said: "This generation is really into helping the environment and it should only be encouraged.

"We make our litter-picking into a game too as it also helps to get them outdoors and get fresh air."

Most Read

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road reopens after being blocked for several hours following crash

The B1149 Norwich Road, near Edgefield, towards Holt is blocked following an accident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Trader says roadworks have cost him £30,000 - but council blames the economy

Doug Smith, director of Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, where business has been badly affected by the roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I need loans for basics’ - number of people claiming Universal Credit nearly doubles

The number of people claiming Universal Credit in the East of England has soared in the last twelve months. Photo: Archant

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

Meet ‘eagle-eyed’ William, the five-year-old following in Trash Girl’s footsteps

'Eagle-eyed' William Powell, aged five, wants to do his bit for the environment. Pictured with his litter-picker stick at one of his favourite places to get rid of litter - Blickling Hall. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

‘You should have seen her face’ - Norfolk singer commissioned to perform at surprise proposal

Gabriel and Susanna got enagaged on the London Eye on February 20. Picture: Stewart Hull

Wanted: Tech wizards to join police’s digital crime fighting force

Chief constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24