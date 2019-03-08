Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich girl and young green-fingered volunteers create sensory garden for children with special needs

PUBLISHED: 16:16 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 26 April 2019

Lilly Beaman, 10, created and designed the sensory garden at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

Lilly Beaman, 10, created and designed the sensory garden at Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

Tsveta Beaman

A ten-year-old girl has inspired hope in her community after designing and creating a sensory garden for children with special needs.

The garden at Waterloo Park, Norwich, before volunteers at Dulcet Gene began planting flowers and herbs. Picture: Tsveta BeamanThe garden at Waterloo Park, Norwich, before volunteers at Dulcet Gene began planting flowers and herbs. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

Lilly Beaman, from west Earlham, Norwich, wanted to create the garden for her five-year-old brother Frank, who is diagnosed with autism associated with a genetic disorder.

She said her brother loved spending time outdoors and so came up with the idea for a sensory garden, full of flowers and herbs, at Waterloo Park.

She is one of the main forces behind the nonprofit organisation Dulcet Gene, which provides nature-focused workshops at the park for children with special needs.

Lilly Beaman at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta BeamanLilly Beaman at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

Lilly said: “I am very proud of my little brother Frank, he has many difficulties, he is different but in a nice way, he loves watching the bugs and the worms and smelling the plants and touching everything.

“I wanted to make a garden, for him and other children to touch everything so they don't worry about breaking stuff or stepping on flowers.

“I want children to plant and take care of the planet and be friends.”

Frank Beaman at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta BeamanFrank Beaman at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

You may also want to watch:

Once they were given the go ahead by the council in October 2017, Lilly and a team of young volunteers began digging out the weeds at the park and brightened up the plot of land with roses, lavender, spring flowers and various herbs in 16 flower beds.

Even Norwich North MP Chloe Smith got involved and helped to plant a few flowers with Lilly, Frank and their younger sister Daisy, 4, as well as Lilly's best friends Olivia and Angel.

Lilly Beaman and her siblings, Frank and Daisy, at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta BeamanLilly Beaman and her siblings, Frank and Daisy, at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

Lilly said: “The garden is really big, 100 times bigger than our garden at home and it was scary when we first saw it.

“I love going to the garden, I hope it rains this summer because last summer was so hard, I nearly cried when the grass died.

“I want other children to keep coming to the garden and maybe build a bugs hotel and a library to swap books.

Planting flowers at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta BeamanPlanting flowers at the sensory garden in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Tsveta Beaman

“I hope the garden stays there for 100 years because I want to see how it looks when I am a grown up.

“I hope people like the garden and when it rains they can smell the lavender and smile.

“My mum and dad are really amazing because they helped my dream to come true and it makes me so happy and proud when I look at the garden now.”

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk braced for thunder and winds from Storm Hannah

Norfolk is expected to feel the tailend of storm Hannah with heavy winds and thundery showers through Saturday. Picture: Chris Herring

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Why man dressed as The Stig was spotted in Norwich river

'The Stig' spotted in the River Wensum Credit: Alan Forster

No action to be taken after schoolgirl approached

Police have said that no further action will be taken following reports that a schoolgirl was approached by a stranger in a van in Longham. Picture: Archant Library

Gold bars stolen from St Benedict’s Street shop

Three people police are searching for after gold bars were stolen from a Norwich shop. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists