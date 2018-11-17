Search

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

17 November, 2018 - 11:42
the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Here’s everything you need to know about the next meteor shower and when you can view it.

The Leonids is an annual meteor shower that takes place in November. It’s one of the most significant and visible showers, along with the Perseids and the Orionids, which took place this year in August and October respectively.

Meteor showers occur when particles of comet debris enter our atmosphere and burn up, appearing as shooting stars.

This year the spectacle of the Leonids - named after the Leo constellation - will be most visible from late Saturday night (November 17) until dawn on Sunday, November 18.

As is the case with most celestial events, catching a meteor shower is a waiting game. The best approach is to wrap up warm and have a comfy chair to sit in while you wait.

It will be visible to the naked eye so there’s no need for any equipment, just let your eyes adjust to the dark and look out for fast and bright meteors with fine trains.

Because the Leonids coincide with a new moon this year, the visibility should be especially good. For the best views find a safe location that is away from sources of light pollution such as street lights and where you can scan the whole sky.

