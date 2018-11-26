Search

Larisa Switlyk apologises to fellow hunters for fall-out over bloodthirsty Norfolk pics

26 November, 2018 - 15:50
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook



Larysa Switlyk

A controversial trophy hunter who posed for pictures with her kills has apologised.

A female shooting party in Norfolk led by US huntress Larysa Switlyk killed muntjac, Chinese water deer and a soay sheep.

Pictures posted on social media showed them smiling with the creatures’ carcasses.

Britain’s biggest shooting organisation condemned the group, saying it was “at odds” with the sport’s ethics.

Now Ms Switlyk has issued a statement on her Facebook page about the incident and one image which was too graphic for us to publish.

“I sincerely apologize to the hunting community for the recent unnecessary media attention this situation is drawing,” she said.

“I pray everyone doesn’t believe the published falsehoods and thank you for giving me a chance to explain what would ultimately turn out to be a cleverly designed smear campaign and an ugly media circus:

“Regarding the horrific photo: Someone dug an old photo up from the grave hoping to capitalize on the press from a legal management hunt for an invasive species of goat. I stood my ground on the legal goat kill because it was the right thing to do, and continue to do so.”

Ms Switlyk turns one woman who said she left the hunt early because she was appalled by others’ behaviour.

“It’s ludicrous hypocrisy for a woman who eats raw deer heart on camera to accuse me of barbarism,” she said. “Releasing this photo and these statements only hurts the entire hunting community.

“Women need to stand up for themselves when these things happen, as there is trend to rabidly attack females who hunt. My intent is to show the world the opportunities hunting entails. This smear campaign derails that goal.

“I would like to offer a truce. This nonsense is unnecessary, inauthentic, unhelpful to those of us that care about conservation. “Stop the insanity and slander. It’s a self-serving distraction and damages the hunting community and resulting conservation opportunities.”

Many followers have posted messages of support. But one UK shooter adds: “We have different values in the UK and don’t need or appreciate your contribution to our sport, which is under pressure from anti shooting organisations, these pictures just fan the flames. So when you’re back home, we have to pick up the pieces. Cheers, the entire UK shooting community.”

