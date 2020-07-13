Eyesore power cables coming down in £3m scheme

More than two miles of overhead power cables which pass close to a historic ruin will disappear when they are moved underground.

High voltage lines crossing the main A149 coast road at Gaywood, Kings Lynn, will be replaced by underground cables.

UK Power Networks says the £3m project will mean more reliable supplies for 20,000 customers in the area and also remove the risk of geese flying into power lines after feeding nearby during their winter migration.

The firm will be removing 68 wooden telegraph poles that have been supporting electricity cables in Gaywood, Snettisham and Little Massingham since the 1960s.

The scheme also crosses land next to Gaywood River and will involve cabling under fields and drilling beneath the A149. Work starts this month and will be completed in the spring of next year.

Ivan Churchman, project manager for UK Power Networks said: “This is a major investment for Norfolk and will improve the quality and reliability of the electricity supplies in the area. It will also see 3.8km of overhead lines removed, providing immediate and lasting improvement to the views adjacent to the Bawsey Ruins of the Church of St James. It is one of many multi million pound schemes we are carrying out across the East of England this year.”

The ruined 12 Century Church, which stands on a small hill, was once the centre of a small community which would have been surrounded by the sea at high tide.

The company delivers electricity to 18m customers across London, the south east and east of England through cables, substations and power lines, and invests around £600 million each year in the networks.

UK Power Networks said it will follow Public Health England advice to keep its employees, contractors and customers safe and work will be carried out in line with the latest Covid-19 health and safety guidance.

The company is also asking customers not to approach its teams if they see them working unless it’s an electricity emergency – and, if they do, to maintain social distancing at all times.