Flooding in town centre market place
PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 January 2020
A Norfolk town is currently experiencing a problem with flooding in the centre of town.
Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Part of the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn, outside Frazer Dawbarns Ltd and the Corn Exchange, is flooded.
Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue.
Cars are slowly driving through the affected area.
More to come.