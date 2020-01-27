Search

Advanced search

Flooding in town centre market place

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 January 2020

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A Norfolk town is currently experiencing a problem with flooding in the centre of town.

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah HussainAnglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Part of the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn, outside Frazer Dawbarns Ltd and the Corn Exchange, is flooded.

You may also want to watch:

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue.

Cars are slowly driving through the affected area.

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah HussainAnglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain

More to come.

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Home of a hero for sale for £1.3m

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey who lived at Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Picture: Archant Library/Allsop

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘Incompetent’ staff at care home led to its closure after six months

Staff at Cawston Lodge care home, which closed after six months, were described as

Brewery seeks permission to create open air theatre

Actors and locals worked together to stage Shakespeare at Star Wing Brewery ShakesBeer festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24