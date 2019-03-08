Huge waves from high tides around the coast - but flood alerts will soon be over

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Despite waves crashing against the promenade this morning, Hunstanton has not been impacted by high tide according to the Environment Agency.

Flood alerts will be stood down this afternoon as an agency spokesperson confirmed it is expecting conditions to significantly improve for the rest of the week.

Yesterday an evacuation notice was issued to Hunstanton, Heacham and Snettisham after fears water could rise over the promenade causing flooding. High tide passed with no impact on the coastline.

This morning flood alerts were still in place following another day of heavy rain in west Norfolk.

The Environment Agency had issued flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, from King's Lynn and Heacham to Winterton-on-Sea, with high tides, a tidal surge and strong winds forecast to make water levels higher with the highest tides at 9.30am, however these also passed without impact on coastal towns and villages.

Many watched on as high tides caused waves to crash into the air.