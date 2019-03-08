Search

Advanced search

Huge waves from high tides around the coast - but flood alerts will soon be over

PUBLISHED: 11:18 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 02 October 2019

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Despite waves crashing against the promenade this morning, Hunstanton has not been impacted by high tide according to the Environment Agency.

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood alerts will be stood down this afternoon as an agency spokesperson confirmed it is expecting conditions to significantly improve for the rest of the week.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday an evacuation notice was issued to Hunstanton, Heacham and Snettisham after fears water could rise over the promenade causing flooding. High tide passed with no impact on the coastline.

This morning flood alerts were still in place following another day of heavy rain in west Norfolk.

Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop Waves crash onto the Promenade at Hunstanton on one of the highest tides of the year. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Environment Agency had issued flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, from King's Lynn and Heacham to Winterton-on-Sea, with high tides, a tidal surge and strong winds forecast to make water levels higher with the highest tides at 9.30am, however these also passed without impact on coastal towns and villages.

Many watched on as high tides caused waves to crash into the air.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

Three injured in crash on A11

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Former Greenpeace fund-raiser downloaded and distributed indecent images of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists