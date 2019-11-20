Search

Advanced search

Beavers set to return to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:14 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 20 November 2019

Beavers are set to be reintroduced to Norfolk Picture: Steve Gardner/PA Wire

Beavers are set to be reintroduced to Norfolk Picture: Steve Gardner/PA Wire

Archant

Beavers are set to be released on a country estate to boost wetland habitats.

Wild Ken Hill, near Heacham, has been given a licence to introduce six of the animals to an enclosed 60-acre area between the A149 and Snettisham Beach.

Announcing the move, it posted on its website: "We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have been granted a license to release six beavers into an enclosure at Wild Ken Hill. This will be the first time that beavers have existed in Norfolk for hundreds of years, and it's a massive step towards growing the biodiversity at Wild Ken Hill.

"We discussed previously the importance of beavers as a keystone species, and how they create habitats for other species. But this announcement is also timely because of another role that beavers play as water management engineers.

You may also want to watch:

"Many experts have suggested that the current man-made water management systems in the UK are not fit for purpose. The recent, tragic floods in the north of England only reinforce this point.

"Beavers could help us change this. The dams, channels and other structures that beavers engineer will help the land to hold onto water better. Simply, when it rains hard, the land will absorb more water, and when it's dry, the land will also stay wetter."

Beavers were once common in the county, but disappeared in the 16th Century, after being hunted to extinction for their pelts, meat and scent glands.

Work is now under way on the enclosure which will house the animals at Ken Hill. The estate hopes they will be released early next year. The farm is being "re-wilded" and gradually given back to nature.

The blog says: "It no longer makes sense to us to grow crops here. "We do not want to follow the harsh modern agricultural techniques required to make a profit any more. Nor do we fancy being so reliant on the farming subsidies we receive from the EU.

"Instead, we will let this land go wild. We will let the soils recover, the natural vegetation grow, biodiversity explode once more - we will let nature return."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists