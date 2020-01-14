Search

The former toyshop manager making stunning images of Norfolk's iconic sights

PUBLISHED: 12:18 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 14 January 2020

An aerial image of cars awaiting testing at Lotus in Hethel, taken by John Fielding (inset) from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Archant

Stunning images showing some of Norfolk's most iconic sights have been captured from the cockpit of a tiny plane by a former toy shop manager.

An aerial image of Sea Palling, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Sea Palling, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

John Fielding, of Upton Road, Norwich, spends around 50 hours a year flying a microlight aircraft from a field in Long Stratton.

Mr Fielding, 59, said: "My idea of a great time is to bimble above the beautiful Norfolk countryside and look for things of beauty to photograph.

"We are lucky to have an incredibly beautiful and diverse coastline which is always in a state of change.

"I've taken hundreds of images around our coastline, partly because of their beauty but also to document the physical changes that are taking place."

An aerial image of Norwich city centre, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Norwich city centre, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Mr Fielding retired four years ago, after spending most of his career as managing director of Norwich's Langleys toy shop.

To see more of his photos, visit www.flickr.com/photos/john_fielding.

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of All Saints church at Mundesley, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of All Saints church at Mundesley, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Wellington Pier and the Great Yarmouth Winter Gardens, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Wellington Pier and the Great Yarmouth Winter Gardens, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Ludham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Ludham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of the Warham iron age hill fort, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of the Warham iron age hill fort, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Diss and its mere, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Diss and its mere, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Trimingham in 2017, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Trimingham in 2017, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Blakeney Hotel in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Blakeney Hotel in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of the Sheringham boatling lake, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of the Sheringham boatling lake, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Kiln Cliffs caravan park at Mundesley in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Kiln Cliffs caravan park at Mundesley in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of the Hindringham Hall in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of the Hindringham Hall in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of houses teetering on the cliff edge at Hemsby in March 2018, showing the effects of coastal erosion.Image taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of houses teetering on the cliff edge at Hemsby in March 2018, showing the effects of coastal erosion.Image taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Wroxham and Hoveton, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Wroxham and Hoveton, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Oxburgh Hall, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Oxburgh Hall, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Goldsmith Street in Norwich, the largest Passivhaus scheme in the UK, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Goldsmith Street in Norwich, the largest Passivhaus scheme in the UK, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Horsey Windpump, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of Holkham Hall in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John FieldingAn aerial image of Holkham Hall in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John Fielding

An aerial image of Cromer Lifeboat returning to its station in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of Cromer Lifeboat returning to its station in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of paddleboarders at Cromer in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John FieldingAn aerial image of paddleboarders at Cromer in north Norfolk, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John Fielding

An aerial image of cars awaiting testing at Lotus in Hethel, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of cars awaiting testing at Lotus in Hethel, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image ofBlickling Hall, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image ofBlickling Hall, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of a Broads sailing boat, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John FieldingAn aerial image of a Broads sailing boat, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

John Fielding's G SNUG Skyranger Nynja microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John FieldingJohn Fielding's G SNUG Skyranger Nynja microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John Fielding

John Fielding with his G SNUG Skyranger Nynja microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John FieldingJohn Fielding with his G SNUG Skyranger Nynja microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John Fielding

John Fielding captures aerial images above Norfolk and beyond from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John FieldingJohn Fielding captures aerial images above Norfolk and beyond from his microlight aircraft. Picture: Supplied by John Fielding

