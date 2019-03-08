Author heads to Norfolk to prescribe birdwatching for mental health
PUBLISHED: 13:50 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 06 August 2019
Archant
The mental health benefits of birdwatching will be the topic of conversation as author, Joe Harkness joins Norfolk Wildlife trust for an evening talk.
The author will join wildlife evangelist, Nick Acheson for an evening talk and supper on August 29 at the Cley and Salthouse Marshes.
After suffering a breakdown in 2013 the Mr Harckness followed all that was recommended by his doctor; medication, counselling and mindfulness.
You may also want to watch:
Whilst these helped, he came to find that the most effective treatment for him was nature.
Mr Harkness says: "After horrendously stressful days at work I've gone to a local site for them and switched off, by allowing their bubbly song to wrap me up and absorb my anxieties."
All talks include supper, served at 7pm, and talks begin at 7.45pm.
For tickets visit: www.wegottickets.com or ringing the NWT visitor centre on 01263 740008.