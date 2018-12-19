Search

Festive service brings region’s schools together

19 December, 2018 - 09:54
Anwyn Chapman from Cromer Academy performs a solo at the opening of Once In Royal David's City. Pictures: Inspiration Trust

Andi Sapey

Children from a Cromer school celebrated the festive season at a Christmas service featuring pupils from academies across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Held at the medieval St Andrew’s Hall in Norwich, the Inspiration Trust’s annual Christmas service featured readings, carols, and music by pupils and staff from its schools in Cromer, Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Lowestoft, and Thetford.

Cromer Academy pupil Anwyn Chapman opened the concert with the solo for Once In Royal David’s City as a candlelit procession led through the hall.

Joint choirs and orchestras from the trust’s primary and secondary schools performed traditional festive pieces, and pupils and staff gave traditional readings telling the story of Jesus’ birth.

The programme was put together by trust director of music John Stephens, and chief executive Dame Rachel de Souza said the event was one of the cultural highlights of the year. The trust is a not-for-profit charity that operates 13 schools across East Anglia.

