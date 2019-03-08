Revealed: Plans for seafront hotel, flats and new library

An artist's impression of the hotel which could be built on the Seagate East car park in Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council Archant

Plans for major redevelopments have been unveiled in Hunstanton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris Bishop Hunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris Bishop

They include an 80-bed hotel, a new block of 50 flats and a larger library.

Details including artist's impressions were unveiled at the launch of a public consultation excercise in the town today.

West Norfolk council, which is behind the proposals, has confirmed it is in talks with "a national hotel operator" regarding redeveloping the Seagate East car park.

To make way for the flats, it is proposing to relocate bus stops from the bus station onto nearby St Edmund's Terrace, freeing up the site for development. A larger library would be built alongside it.

The site of the former kit Kat Club, at Hunstanton, which has been earmarked for new flats and houses Picture: Chris Bishop The site of the former kit Kat Club, at Hunstanton, which has been earmarked for new flats and houses Picture: Chris Bishop

You may also want to watch:

Drawings unveiled today, showing four storey blocks of flats, say work could begin next summer.

Also included in the consultation is a separate survey carried out by Hemingway Design, which has been commissioned by the council to draw up proposals to regenerate Hunstanton's southern seafront.

Early suggestions include waterside redevelopments and redesigned sea defences to protect the beach from erosion.

Respondants can choose betweeen different types of activity, housing, food offers and different options for revamping defences.

A tidal lagoon or lido is among the suggestions, which would offer both a swimming pool and a "hard" defence.

West Norfolk council's consultation can be accessed here.

Hemingway Design's consultation can be accessed here.