Flood warning in place for coast amid strong winds

A flood alert is in force at the coast by Hunstanton for "large waves and sea spray" and the shoreline is buffeted by strong winds.

Flooding to the Hunstanton promenade and seafront is possible during Thursday morning, up to four hours after high tide at 7am.

The Environment Agency has put in place a yellow flood warning for the area, and urged people to be careful along beaches and coastal footpaths.

They said: "Large waves and sea spray are expected to affect the seafront as a result of strong onshore winds.

"Flooding to the Hunstanton promenade and seafront is possible. Coastal conditions are expected to continue until after the high tides at 6.57 on November 14 at Hunstanton, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide. "We are closely monitoring the situation. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."