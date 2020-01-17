Pupils thanked for raising funds for Australia

MP James Wild presenting the certificate to staff and pupils at Howard School Picture: Howard Junior School Archant

Junior school pupils and staff have been thanked for their efforts raising money to support wildlife in the fire-ravaged Australian bush.

Children at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn have raised more than £500, including £233 at a cake sale today.

Children have been making cakes to sell with help from mums and dads.

The school was earlier presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom by North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Australian Sandra Bryson tweeted the school: "You guys are awesome. A big thank you from Berowra, North of Sydney."

Wildfires have raged across south and east Australia since September. Record temperatures and drought have fanned the flames. So far an estimated 46m acres have been destroyed.

An estimated 1bn animals have been killed, with some species left under threat.