Learn how to attract more international walkers to Norfolk

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Businesses along the 84-mile Norfolk Coast Path are being urged to find out more about a project that aims to attract international walkers to the area.

The ‘England’s Great Walking Trails’ project has secured £1m in funding from the Discover England Fund to promote walking holiday packages to visitors from Germany, the Netherlands and the USA. The Norfolk Coast Path is one of seven participating National Trails in England.

Co-ordinator Deborah Brookes will talk about the project at Walk Cromer’s AGM on Thursday, March 14 at The Cliftonville Hotel, from 7pm.

Gemma Harrison, secretary of Walk Cromer, which is part of the Walkers are Welcome UK network, said: “If you are an accommodation provider, pub, food and drink provider, attraction or tour operator on the path you can find out how to sign up to the international supplier trade directory, and access the online business development resources for international walkers.”