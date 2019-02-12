Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Learn how to attract more international walkers to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 01 March 2019

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The Norfolk Coast Path passes by Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Businesses along the 84-mile Norfolk Coast Path are being urged to find out more about a project that aims to attract international walkers to the area.

The ‘England’s Great Walking Trails’ project has secured £1m in funding from the Discover England Fund to promote walking holiday packages to visitors from Germany, the Netherlands and the USA. The Norfolk Coast Path is one of seven participating National Trails in England.

Co-ordinator Deborah Brookes will talk about the project at Walk Cromer’s AGM on Thursday, March 14 at The Cliftonville Hotel, from 7pm.

Gemma Harrison, secretary of Walk Cromer, which is part of the Walkers are Welcome UK network, said: “If you are an accommodation provider, pub, food and drink provider, attraction or tour operator on the path you can find out how to sign up to the international supplier trade directory, and access the online business development resources for international walkers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Millwall v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Mario Vrancic returned from an ankle injury against Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chemical incident confirmed at Norfolk chocolate factory

Fire-fighters were called to a chemical incident at the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, which makes chocolates. Picture: Ian Burt

‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans

Adam Marriott has scored in each of his last four appearances at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists