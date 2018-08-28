Search

Beach clean finds house keys - and reunites them with owner

PUBLISHED: 11:33 02 January 2019

A beach clean organised by Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre drew more than 200 volunteers Picture: Sea Life

Archant

A record turnout helped Great Yarmouth’s Sea Life Centre to bag its biggest ever rubbish haul - and reunite a set of house keys with their rightful owner.

Some 200 people turned out on New Year’s Day to stretch their legs and comb the beaches for litter and plastic pollution, astounding staff at the Golden Mile attraction.

Their efforts helped to fill 76 rubbish bags, weighing in at 289.43kgs and comprising some bizarre items.

Among the junk collected in the hour-long sweep was a porcelain doll, live fireworks, a knife, several barbecues and a set of keys.

On the plus side Maxine Culleton of the Sea Life Centre, said there were fewer drinking straws indicating messages about single-use plastics were getting through.

As well as being delighted with the amount of people wanting to help there was the added bonus of reuniting a lady with her house keys, she added.

Having spread the word about the success of the event and listing, in passing, that a set of keys was among the shoreline detritus the centre was contacted by a lady who had lost her keys on the sands on New Year’s Eve.

Because the fob was quite distinctive they were able to identify her as the owner.

“In the past we have probably had about 40 to 50 people maximum,” Ms Culleton said.

“But I think we got them on a good day, everybody was off, and because of the awareness about the dangers to seals and the plastic in the oceans everyone wants to do their bit and everyone was in good spirits.”

The volunteers took a three-pronged approach, fanning out in groups from Joyland to the Pleasure Beach, with one in the middle picking up rubbish from all over the beach.

Sea Life wants to stage beach one-hour beach cleans every month.

Anyone under-16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

For more details or to volunteer contact the centre on 01493 330631.

