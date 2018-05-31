Reader Letter: Dog ban unfair as 'idiotic' visitors to blame for seal deaths
I read with great disappointment of the knee-jerk reaction to call to ban dogs from the beach at Horsey and Winterton because of the death of three seal pups.
There seems to be no evidence that the seals were more at risk from dogs than from the ignorance and rudeness of onlookers who ignore requests from knowledgeable volunteers.
The seal that drowned on this occasion was apparently chased in by children, not dogs.
It seems very unfair on the multitude of considerate, local dog walkers that exercise their dogs regularly on the beach to suffer a blanket ban on this activity because of the actions of a few idiotic visitors.
It would make much more sense to insist on dogs being under proper control on the beach, which I'm sure in most cases would be the case anyway.
Emma Broom, Swannington