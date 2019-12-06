Search

'Horrendous' - Villagers unable to take bath after sewer floods road

PUBLISHED: 16:13 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 06 December 2019

Clayton Williams, 58, and Peter Goshawk, 60, on Ferry Road in Horning, where sewers have been overflowing. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Sewers flooding a road with "foul water" have left residents unable to take a bath or use their washing machines.

Sewers on Ferry Road in Horning have been overflowing and opening up potholes. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Sewers on Ferry Road in Horning have been overflowing and opening up potholes. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Heavy rainfall over recent weeks has been causing water from the Broads to fill the sewers under Ferry Road in Horning - a village on the River Bure - before spewing out from manholes and damaging the surface of the road.

Peter and Mandy Goshawk, who live on the road, have said their home has been without proper sewerage for 32 days over the last two months, forcing them to sometimes use the village's public toilets.

The couple has reported the issue to Anglian Water but are concerned about the company's response.

Mr Goshawk, 60, said "a constant flow of foul water" has been damaging the road since the beginning of October, with one car losing its tyre after getting stuck in a pothole.

Sewers on Ferry Road in Horning have been overflowing and opening up potholes. Picture: Clayton Williams.Sewers on Ferry Road in Horning have been overflowing and opening up potholes. Picture: Clayton Williams.

Clayton Williams, 58, who owns and manages six holiday lets on Ferry Road, said residents have been "passed from pillar to post".

Since the flooding began he has been getting up most mornings at 5am to pump water from the road into the river.

He said water coming up from the manholes has sometimes contained used toilet paper.

Visitors to the area would think it is "horrendous", he added.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "We will be carrying out investigations both at this specific property and in the wider area.

"Unfortunately, because Ferry Road is below sea level the water table is very high naturally.

"Sometimes after heavy rainfall, and especially when it coincides with high tide means water from the surrounding Broads can quickly wash into and fill our sewers."

The spokesperson said over the past couple of years the company has invested £1m to survey nine kilometres of pipe, reline 1.5 kilometres long lengths of sewers and seal a number of manhole chambers to try and eliminate surface water getting into the system, but we accept this has had limited impact.

"We are continuing to work closely with the lead local flood authority, Norfolk County Council and our other drainage partners, including the district council and the Environment Agency."

